IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui, 12 PM IST, November 20

Team India will look to move past the disappointment of the T20 World Cup 2022 and start afresh in the 2nd T20I vs New Zealand on Sunday (November 20). Not to forget, the first T20I between the two sides was washed out due to rain at Wellington. The 2nd T20I is to be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The weather for this match also does not look too good as 90 percent chance of rain was predicted by weather tracking apps. There is hope though that the weather clears in the evening and night for a shortened game at least. 

Hardik Pandya will be leading a young squad in this series. Indian squad includes the likes of Ishan Kishan, Umran Malik, Shubman Gill. Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda might not be as young but they are very good T20 players. It is a team that is more suited to the format and who believe in playing attacking cricket. 

Big stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul are missing in this series. So it gives a chance to youngsters to rise to the occasion and do well in the India shirt. 

Watch out for Suryakumar Yadav who is extremely good form. He is the No 1 T20 player in the world and it will be interesting to see how he goes in the New Zealand conditions. 

New Zealand too look to reboot. Kane Williamson still leads the side as they still cannot rely on other players to lead them in T20Is. Williamson's form and strike rate, however, has been criticised by several experts. His poor show in Australia in the T20 World Cup is testimony to the same. He will need to come good against India to save his place. Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips are other T20 players in New Zealand lineup who will be very interesting to watch. 

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishab Pant, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim Southee, Arshdeep Singh

India vs New Zealand Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

