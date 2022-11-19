India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ T20 match online and on TV?

After the frst T20I between India and New Zealand was washed out at the Wellington's Sky Stadium on November 18 (Friday), the action now moves to the 2nd T20I which is to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. It may look like just another bilateral series that India keeps playing there is more significance to it than what is being seen currently. India need to build a quality side for the next T20 World Cup and the squad that has landed in New Zealand has some T20 specialists with the veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli amd KL Rahul missing as they have taken rest.

Hardik Pandya is the captain in this T20 series and he has a rather young side at the helm of things. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh form the base of the side. There is Shubman Gill too and it will be interesting to see how he goes in the series. New Zealand too look to reboot. They are still being captained by Kane Williamson who has been slammed earlier for his low strike rate. Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen are exciting prospects for New Zealand and this is a good series to test themselves against the Indian side.

No play possible in Wellington. T20I 1 abandoned due to rain __ We move to T20I 2 at @BayOvalOfficial on Sunday! #NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/gK81mfiInB— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 18, 2022

Trent Boult would be missing in this T20 series as he has decided to not take up a central contract. NZC selectors have therefore decided to try some new bowlers. Watch out for Blair Tickner, who is fast and good. Lockie Ferguson too will be a key player for New Zealand.

Ahead of Sunday's second T20I match between India and New Zealand, check all the livestreaming details below:

