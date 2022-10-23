IND vs PAK: Amit Mishra trolls Barmy Army AGAIN over India vs Pakistan tweet ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 clash

The India vs Pakistan clash is here and the fans are happy that the weather gods have been kind as well. A lot of banter is also taking place between the fans off and on the ground. We all saw some Pakistan and Indian fans gather at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and have a session of banter as Indian and Pakistani team went about their net session. Off the ground as well, banter has been happening. On Sunday, just hours before India vs Pakistan match, England's fan group Barmy Army tweeted: 'What is India vs Pakistan'. That was a sly on the India-Pakistan rivarly.

India fans replied to them by saying that it is a rivarly which is created by English only, pointing to the division of the country in 1947. Former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra took a potshot at Barmy Army too ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 clash. He tweeted: "Creating a problem and then forgetting it.. typical English behaviour."

Check out the tweets below:

Creating a problem and then forgetting it.. typical English behaviour. _ https://t.co/MJaak8NZO1 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 23, 2022

Toss News: India won the all-important toss and decided to bowl first. The pitch looks to be very green and that is why Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. Mohammed Shami returns to the playing 11 in place of Jasprit Bumrah as India are going with the three seamers in him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh. Rohit has opted for Ravi Ashwin over leggie Yuzvendra Chahal while Rishabh Pant too does not make the cut. Shaheen Shah Afridi, at the same time, is back for Pakistan. He, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will be a force with the ball in hand.