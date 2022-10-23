India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12, LIVE Score Updates: Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s side set for EXPLOSIVE clash
There is a lot at stake for both sides as India and Pakistan meet in their first game of the tournament in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). Considering the recent results against their neighbours, the No.1 ranked team in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings, India, will be up against it at the MCG on Sunday. India lost by 10 wickets to Pakistan in their group stage encounter in the T20 World Cup last year and that played a big part in knocking them out of the tournament early.
They met again in the Asia Cup a month back, not once but twice. Even though Rohit Sharma and his men won the first encounter, Pakistan squared things off in the second meeting. Both matches, however, went right down to the wire and lived up to the expectations of an India-Pakistan clash.
India's incredible batters Pakistan's fierce bowlers
India's incredible batters Pakistan's fierce bowlers

Who's winning this battle in today's #T20WorldCup clash at the MCG?
India have been in good form after their Asia Cup exit. They won the home series against Australia and South Africa, riding on the success of their batting line-up. But death bowling emerged as a major concern for them once Jasprit Bumrah got ruled out with a back injury. There was some improvement visible in the warm-up match against Australia, though.
The epic clash is here!
What a day of cricket.....It just does not get bigger than a India vs Pakistan clash,the passion,colour and noise is unmatched in sport!
____#T20worldcup22 https://t.co/Jz3lOyuj9T
— Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) October 23, 2022
Pakistani comedian Momin Saqib, who went viral for his rant video in ODI World Cup 2019 when Pakistan were beaten by India, has also arrived in MCG.
Watch here his hilarious prediction for India vs Pak contest
Indian and Pakistani fans attended the team nets sessions on Saturday (October 22) and there was some banter that took place.
Click here to watch it
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Pant or Karthik, Shami or Harshal?
What will be India's Playing XI against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Read all about the Predicted 11 of India vs Pakistan match here.
Pre-match build-ups done
Team preparations done
IT IS TIME FOR #INDvsPAK #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2022
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam eyes MS Dhoni record
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam can break a HUGE record of former India captain MS Dhoni. Can Babar achieve this feat in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match today?
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Weather Prediction
All eyes are on the skies, whether we'll get a full game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). It is windy and chilly at the MCG but will rain stay away. Read all about it here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Pakistan Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 here.
