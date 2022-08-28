Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20I when India takes on Pakistan in their opening contest of Asia Cup 2022. Kohli has been out of touch for a long time now and would be itching to make a strong comeback in the game against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. On the eve of the big game, Kohli's good friend and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers sent a message for Kohli.

In a release by Star Sports, AB de Villiers said, "I take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play a 100 matches across all three formats. What an amazing achievement Virat, we are all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 International game."

In 99 T20Is so far, Kohli has slammed 3308 runs, averaging 50.12 at a strike rate of 137.66.

Kohli has had a big issue with the moving ball in the recent past. He is expected to be doing well vs Pakistan against who we have done well. Fans still remember his epic knocks in previous Asia Cups and World Cups. He would be ensuring that India do not fall like nine pins like they did vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021.