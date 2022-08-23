NewsCricket
JASPRIT BUMRAH

No Need of Jasprit Bumrah Now: Hardik Pandya impersonates India pacer in nets, fans react - Watch hilarious video

In a recently posted video on his Instagram account, Hardik can be seen impersonating Bumrah in the nets.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury and he is also doubtful for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is scheduled to be played in Australia. This will be a major blow for Team India as Bumrah is the best bowler when it comes to the T20 format. Filling the shoes of Jasprit will be next to the impossible task but India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to take that job. In a recently posted video on his Instagram account, Hardik can be seen impersonating Bumrah in the nets. He is doing the unique bowling action used by Bumrah and he also followed it up with a similar celebration like India speedster. Commenting on Pandya's video, Indian cricket fans said that now there is no need of Jasprit Bumrah. 

Here's the video posted by Hardik Pandya - 

India are the defending champions of Asia Cup 2022. The last time it was played way back in 2018, Team India won the tournament under the leadership of Rohit Sharma as then captain Virat Kohli was taking a rest. Men in Blue will start their campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28, Sunday. 

India's Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan's Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Asia Cup Live Streaming Details 

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast all the matches of the tournament.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.

In Australia 

Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports will present the live action of the tournament in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the tournament.

In the USA

Willow TV will present the live action of the tournament in the USA.

In the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the tournament.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches.

Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi

Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah

 

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

 

Super 4:

B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai

B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai

 

Final: 11 September, Dubai

