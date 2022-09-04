In the first clash of India and Pakistan on August 28, Rishabh Pant was left out of the squad in place for Dinesh Karthik. After an injury to Ravindra Jadeja and long planning with coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma announced that he will bring in Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant and Ravi Bishnoi into the playing eleven for the first time in two matches at the Asia Cup 2022. However, Pant did not perform to his expectations and later on it was seen that the skipper and left-hander got into some arguement after his dismissal in the dressing room during the India vs Pakistan Super 4s clash on Sunday (September 4).

Team India skipper was not happy with Rishabh Pant's batting approach and it was seen that he was angry with the batter when he returned to the dressing after getting out.

Checkout the video and fans reaction here...

Failure No.56 in T20i For Pant they avoided Sanju Samson 45 avg and 160 strike rate in T20i this year. Indian Team will remove anybody for their Pet Boy Rishabh Pant at the cost of destroying Sanju Samson’s career & life #AsiaCupT20 #INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/yXY7vzPH0y — Roshmi (@cric_roshmi) September 4, 2022

Rohit sharma scolding Rishabh pant after his poor shot selection #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vmw3AeNS3y — Rishabh pant fan club (@rishabpantclub) September 4, 2022

Aisa kyu lg rha Rohit Pant ko Peet ke aaya hai September 4, 2022

Ye Rohit Pant mei argument hogya



par Rohit kis baat ke liye ldra?

ODI ke trial toh Pant ke t20is se bhi jyada h — JC (@JayC1718) September 4, 2022