WATCH: Rohit Sharma ANGRY at Rishabh Pant for poor shot selection, video goes viral

Watch: Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant argue in dressing room after left-hander gets dismissed for 14 in IND vs PAK clash

Sep 04, 2022

WATCH: Rohit Sharma ANGRY at Rishabh Pant for poor shot selection, video goes viral

In the first clash of India and Pakistan on August 28, Rishabh Pant was left out of the squad in place for Dinesh Karthik. After an injury to Ravindra Jadeja and long planning with coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma announced that he will bring in Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant and Ravi Bishnoi into the playing eleven for the first time in two matches at the Asia Cup 2022. However, Pant did not perform to his expectations and later on it was seen that the skipper and left-hander got into some arguement after his dismissal in the dressing room during the India vs Pakistan Super 4s clash on Sunday (September 4).

Team India skipper was not happy with Rishabh Pant's batting approach and it was seen that he was angry with the batter when he returned to the dressing after getting out.

Checkout the video and fans reaction here...

