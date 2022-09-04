WATCH: Rohit Sharma ANGRY at Rishabh Pant for poor shot selection, video goes viral
Watch: Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant argue in dressing room after left-hander gets dismissed for 14 in IND vs PAK clash
Trending Photos
In the first clash of India and Pakistan on August 28, Rishabh Pant was left out of the squad in place for Dinesh Karthik. After an injury to Ravindra Jadeja and long planning with coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma announced that he will bring in Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant and Ravi Bishnoi into the playing eleven for the first time in two matches at the Asia Cup 2022. However, Pant did not perform to his expectations and later on it was seen that the skipper and left-hander got into some arguement after his dismissal in the dressing room during the India vs Pakistan Super 4s clash on Sunday (September 4).
Team India skipper was not happy with Rishabh Pant's batting approach and it was seen that he was angry with the batter when he returned to the dressing after getting out.
Checkout the video and fans reaction here...
All The Best @RishabhPant17#RohitSharma #RishabPant #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/LwDu5sqInF — (@Chiku2324) September 4, 2022
Failure No.56 in T20i For Pant they avoided Sanju Samson 45 avg and 160 strike rate in T20i this year. Indian Team will remove anybody for their Pet Boy Rishabh Pant at the cost of destroying Sanju Samson’s career & life #AsiaCupT20 #INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/yXY7vzPH0y — Roshmi (@cric_roshmi) September 4, 2022
Rohit sharma scolding Rishabh pant after his poor shot selection #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vmw3AeNS3y — Rishabh pant fan club (@rishabpantclub) September 4, 2022
Aisa kyu lg rha Rohit Pant ko Peet ke aaya hai— Dr. Placebo (@Lucknowie) September 4, 2022
Ye Rohit Pant mei argument hogya
par Rohit kis baat ke liye ldra?
ODI ke trial toh Pant ke t20is se bhi jyada h — JC (@JayC1718) September 4, 2022
Rohit pant ko samja raha hai bhai kyu jaldi thi jhadu shot marne ki kuch bhi khelte ho situation ko smjho#INDvsPAK #INDvsPAK2022 — Hariom Thakkar (@Hariom_0702) September 4, 2022
Live Tv
More Stories