Rishabh Pant became the second-youngest captain to lead Team India in T20 international cricket after Suresh Raina. Pant, who was named captain of the side as KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to injury, has expressed that it is a huge honour to lead Team India in front of his hometown. At 24 years and 248 days, Pant became the second youngest Indian captain in T20 Internationals.

The list is topped by Suresh Raina, who captained India in T20Is at the age of 23 years and 197 days way back in 2010 in the absence of MS Dhoni. Raina led India in three T20Is in 2010 and 2011 and won all of them. Pant has commanded the Delhi Capitals in 30 IPL matches, winning 17 and losing 13; he took the franchise to the playoffs last season but failed to reach the final.

"I think it is a good surface and don't mind batting first. But if I had won the toss I would have bowled first. It is one of the proudest moments in my cricketing career so far. Because a Delhi boy getting that (captaincy) honour at Delhi is a huge thing for me. Thanks to everyone for giving me this opportunity. We know our XI but at the same time we are giving different roles to players and see how they cope with that going forward," Pant said during the toss.

Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje