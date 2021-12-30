IND vs SA 1st Test: Cricket fraternity, fans praise Team India for registering historic win at Centurion

Cricket fraternity and fans on Thursday congratulated the Virat Kohli-led team for a "fabulous victory" over South Africa in the first Test.

India wasted no time after the lunch break to bowl out hosts for 191 to register a 113-run win. The visitors also won their first Test ever at the SuperSport Park, Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match Test series.

Also, India have now become the first Asian team to win a Test at Centurion.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fabulous victory at Centurion despite a day being washed out due to rain. 2021 has been a phenomenal year with many famous away Test wins in Brisbane, Lord's, and The Oval," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also lauded the side for becoming the first Asian nation to win in Centurion.

"Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord's and now Centurion...Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion," Shastri tweeted.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara said 2021 has been a great year for the team in the longest format of the game.

"Great win to end what has been a great year for the team! Onto the next challenge," Pujara said on Koo app.

Here are some more reactions:

Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2TGI41kH7B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2021

Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord's win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/NdY18b1GHP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2021

Centurion Conquered. In 3.5 days. Let’s convert this start into the first ever Test series win in South Africa. #SAvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 30, 2021

In 2021, India has now beaten four top Test sides

- Australia

- England

- New Zealand

- South Africa#INDvsSA#IndvSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 30, 2021

Australia hadn’t lost a Test in Brisbane for 32 years.

S.A had lost only twice in 26 Tests in Centurion - incl. the best win rate for any team at a venue.

India began and ended this year by breaching these two fortresses.#SAvIND WellDone @imVkohli & Team @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/dZpJRrSqgG — Hariharan Senthilkumar (@itsme__harri) December 30, 2021

Resuming the post-lunch session at 182/7 Mohammed Shami dismissed debutant Marco Jansen caught behind by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant for just 13. Shami got his third wicket in the second innings and his eighth wicket overall in the match.

In the very next over Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed tailenders Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to wrap up the Proteas for a paltry 191 and guide India to their first-ever win at Centurion.