हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa

IND vs SA 1st Test: Cricket fraternity, fans praise Team India for registering historic win at Centurion

India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test to become the first Asian team to win a Test at Centurion.

IND vs SA 1st Test: Cricket fraternity, fans praise Team India for registering historic win at Centurion
File image (Source: Twitter)

Cricket fraternity and fans on Thursday congratulated the Virat Kohli-led team for a "fabulous victory" over South Africa in the first Test.

India wasted no time after the lunch break to bowl out hosts for 191 to register a 113-run win. The visitors also won their first Test ever at the SuperSport Park, Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match Test series.

Also, India have now become the first Asian team to win a Test at Centurion.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fabulous victory at Centurion despite a day being washed out due to rain. 2021 has been a phenomenal year with many famous away Test wins in Brisbane, Lord's, and The Oval," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also lauded the side for becoming the first Asian nation to win in Centurion.

"Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord's and now Centurion...Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion," Shastri tweeted.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara said 2021 has been a great year for the team in the longest format of the game.

"Great win to end what has been a great year for the team! Onto the next challenge," Pujara said on Koo app.

Here are some more reactions:

Resuming the post-lunch session at 182/7 Mohammed Shami dismissed debutant Marco Jansen caught behind by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant for just 13. Shami got his third wicket in the second innings and his eighth wicket overall in the match.

In the very next over Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed tailenders Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to wrap up the Proteas for a paltry 191 and guide India to their first-ever win at Centurion.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs South AfricaTeam IndiaInd vs SASachin tendulkar
Next
Story

IND vs SA 1st Test: Team India breach Fortress Centurion with a historic win over South Africa, take 1-0 lead in series

Must Watch

PT1M11S

Voting will continue till 6 pm during UP Elections, informs CEC