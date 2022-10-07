VVS Laxman explains 'difficult' situation for selectors ahead 2023 ODI World Cup

India's squad for the 3-match ODI series against South Africa is considered to be a second-string team following the missing names of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and more but the likes of Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and more have finally got a chance to show their worth. Team India faced a disappointing defeat in the first ODI against the Proteas but VVS Laxman, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief opines that the selectors could face huge difficulty selecting the players for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"We have a good bunch of cricketers, they are all looking forward to the series, the competition between them is good, we are spoiled for choices considering the amount of talent we have. It will be difficult for the selectors to get the right team going into the 2023 50-over World Cup," said Laxman on Star Sports.

"All the youngsters are doing well, they know that they will not get too many opportunities once the main players return, but this is a chance to perform well and keep themselves in the hunt when the strongest side is being picked."

Sanju Samson played a blistering knock of 86 not out off just 63 balls but failed to guide his side to a win. India suffered a disappointing defeat by 9 runs in the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6). In a rain-shortened 40-over match, captain Shikhar Dhawan invited South Africa to bat first and the Proteas put on 249/4 before restricting the hosts to 240/8.

India squad's depth currently shows that they can easily field 2 or 3 teams for the ODI World Cup 2023 as well but only one can go. VVS Laxman confirmed that it will be big headache for the selectors to select the perfect squad.