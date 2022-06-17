NewsCricket
IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan star in India's 82-run victory over South Africa to level series 2-2

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi had the best figures of 3-0-20-2, while Marco Jansen (1/38), Anrich Nortje (1/21 in 3 overs), Dwaine Pretorius (1/41) and Keshav Maharaj (1/29) were also among wickets.

Riding on superb batting display by Dinesh Karthik followed by an excellent bowling performance by Avesh Khan, Team India thrashed South Africa by 82 runs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Friday to level the series 2-2. Karthik scored 55 runs as Avesh took four vital wickets. 

India dished out a clinical performance as they posted a competitive 169 for six, riding on Dinesh Karthik's career-best 27-ball 55 and Hardik Pandya's 46 off 31 balls.
The hosts then returned to dismiss South Africa for 87 in 16.5 overs.

For India, Avesh Khan (4/18) snapped four wickets in a sensational spell of fast bowling, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/21) claimed two and Harshal Patel (1/3 in 2 overs) took one.
Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 40 for three in the 7th over but Pandya (46 off 31 balls) and Rishabh Pant (17 off 23 balls) added 41 off 40 balls to provide stability the innings. Pandya and Karthik then forged a 65-run stand in 33 balls to take India to a good score.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi had the best figures of 3-0-20-2, while Marco Jansen (1/38), Anrich Nortje (1/21 in 3 overs), Dwaine Pretorius (1/41) and Keshav Maharaj (1/29) were also among wickets.


Brief Score

India: 169 for 6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 55, Hardik Pandya 46; Lungi Ngidi 2/20)

South Africa: 87 all-out in 16.5 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 20, Avesh Khan 4/12).

