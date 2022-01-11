IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- India tour of South Africa, 3rd Test

SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd Test South Africa vs India Dream11 Team Prediction Freedom Trophy 3rd Test- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SA vs IND at Newlands, Cape Town: One couldn’t have asked for anything better in the Test series between South Africa and India. The series is poised at 1-1 and with the decider Test starting from Tuesday at Newlands in Cape Town, a place which favours pacers due to bounce and lateral movement, one is in store for a cracking winner takes it all affair.

India began their tour of South Africa on a perfect note, defeating the hosts by 113 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion, thanks to a 117-run opening stand by KL Rahul (123) and Mayank Agarwal (60) in the first innings. However, India failed to repeat their big runs plan at Johannesburg and ended on the losing side, with a rock-solid Dean Elgar spearheading a chase of 240 and squared the series at 1-1.

After breaching the Centurion fortress and failing to maintain their stronghold at the Wanderers, India now have got the uphill task to win a Test at Cape Town, something which hasn’t happened in the past in order to win their first-ever Test series in the Rainbow Nation. But, in the past year, if there has been one trend which has been seen with the Indian team, it is their bounceback ability.

TOSS: The toss for 3rd Test between India vs South Africa will take place at 1.30 PM IST on January 11.

Time: 2 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Dean Elgar

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Dean Elgar, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Temba Bavuma

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur, Duanne Olivier

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Probable Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav/Ishant Sharma

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi