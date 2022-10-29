'Rishabh Pant should be...', India batting coach on replacing KL Rahul in playing XI for IND vs SA clash in T20 WC

Team India will take on South Africa in an important clash in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. The match will take place at Perth and a full-game is expected as rain is likely to not affect the match on Sunday (October 30). This will be a tough test for India as they aim qualification for the semi-finals. South Africa have a great pace attack and the pitch at Perth assists the pacers more than spinners. Since 2020, pacers have taken 3 times more wickets than spinners. It is a telling fact on the nature of the track and Indian batters will certainly be challenged.

Indian batting is in good form but the only concern is KL Rahul, who has had bad outing in the tournament so far. So will he be replaced by Rishabh Pant in the playing 11 at the top?

Speaking to the press ahead of the big match, Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour said that they are not looking to replace KL Rahul with Rishabh Pant for South Africa.

"We are not going to play Pant in place of KL Rahul, he will open for India....11 hi log khel sakte hai. I understand Rishabh is an extremely good player, we know what he can do. The talk with him from our end is that he should be ready. He should be ready mentally and physically and he is practicing hard. He may get a chance soon, I am sure he will be ready when he gets the chance," said Rathour on Satuday.

Rohit Sharma and Co had arrived in India three weeks before the World Cup. Perth was their first training ground when they arrived and Rathour feels that the objective of training here was to prepare for this match.

"Bilkul. Advantage milega. Perth pe practice karne ka idea yahi tha. isiliye ham yaha aaye the, ye important game hai hamare liye (Yes, training here will be advantageous. That is why we came here to train first, to prepare for this match)," said Rathour.

Rathour was quizzed whether Indian batters will be uncomfortable vs SA pacers, to which he said, "I don't think so the pace really does bothers Indian batters now." He added that the last call on the playing 11 will be taken after looking at the pitch on the match day.