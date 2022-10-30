South Africa's all-rounder Wayne Parnell celebrated his wicket of Suryakumar Yadav like football icon Cristiano Ronaldo in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash between India and South Africa at Perth on Sunday (October 30). India's batting line-up collapsed in front of a disciplined Proteas bowling attack and it was Suryakumar Yadav for the Men in Blue who got the Men in Blue to a respectable total single-handedly. However, he was dismissed near the last 2 overs of the India innings and Wayne Parnell celebrated his wicket with Ronaldo's latest 'peace of mind' celebration.

Checkout the video here....

It was a battle of two unbeaten teams in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 when Rohit Sharma's Team India faced Temba Bavuma's South Africa on Sunday at Perth Stadium. India faced 5 wickets defeat in a low-scoring thriller. This changed the dynamics of the points table as South Africa have now gone on top of the points table with 5 points under their belt in 3 matches played with 2 wins and one no-result. India remain second with 4 points and a net run-rate of +0.844. Bangladesh are in the same situation as India but their NRR has taken a big toll after the defeat in the first game. Zimbabwe are ranked fourth followed by Pakistan and Netherlands.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan won against Netherlands to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Riding on a superb bowling performance, Pakistan restricted Netherlands to 91/9 and then knocked off the runs for the loss of four wickets to earn their first victory in the T20 World Cup. Chasing the total down, opener Mohammad Rizwan set the tone early with a superb shot down the ground. It wasn't such good luck for his partner and skipper Babar Azam, as he was run out for four. It is the first time in his T20I career that Babar has been dismissed three times in a row for a score of under 10, according to ICC.