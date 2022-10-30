Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Sunday completed 1,000 runs at ICC T20 World Cup events, becoming only the second player to do so.

The star accomplished this landmark during India's match against South Africa in Perth. In the match, Kohli could score only 12 off 11 balls, consisting of two fours. He was dismissed by pacer Lungi Ngidi.

MILESTONE ALERT _



Virat Kohli becomes the second player to get to 1000 runs in the Men's #T20WorldCup _ pic.twitter.com/IcijlHoqWH — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022

Now, in 24 matches across 22 innings, Virat has scored 1,001 runs at an average of 83.41. His highest score in the tournament is 89*. Twelve half-centuries have come off his bat. The tournament's all-time top-scorer is Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who has scored 1,016 runs at an average of 39.07 in 31 matches. One century and six fifties have come off his bat, with the best individual score of 100.

Others on the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament are: West Indies legend Chris Gayle (965), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (919) and Sri Lankan great Tillakaratne Dilshan (897). Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India's innings is currently in progress.

Earlier, swashbuckling middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav stated he had formed his plans to tackle the bounce and quickness provided by the pitch, especially with the Proteas fielding a four-man tall pace attack.

"I have been backing myself since the start of the tournament. We had a 10-day camp in Perth as well. I knew that the wickets here will be bouncy and quick, so I have my plans. Really looking forward to the game," said Suryakumar in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

In the tournament till now, Suryakumar made 15 in the opening match against Pakistan at Melbourne, before smacking a 25-ball 51 against the Netherlands in Sydney. Currently the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year, he's aware that a new match in a new ground means starting afresh.

"You get to know what the conditions are, you get to bat on these kinds of wickets and then field as well under lights. There shouldn't be any complacency, you have to start from zero. Fresh game, big game for both the teams, really gonna love it."

"The quick wickets and bounce, that has been helping me really well. Yes the grounds are big but at the same time the challenge is completely different, you got to have your own plans. I just want to go out and enjoy."