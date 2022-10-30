T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: South Africa dethrone India to claim top spot in Group 2, Pakistan remain at 5

It was a battle of two unbeaten teams in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 when Rohit Sharma's Team India faced Temba Bavuma's South Africa on Sunday at Perth Stadium. India faced 5 wickets defeat in a low-scoring thriller. This changed the dynamics of the points table as South Africa have now gone on top of the points table with 5 points under their belt in 3 matches played with 2 wins and one no-result. India remain second with 4 points and a net run-rate of +0.844. Bangladesh are in the same situation as India but their NRR has taken a big toll after the defeat in the first game. Zimbabwe are ranked fourth followed by Pakistan and Netherlands.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan won against Netherlands to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Riding on a superb bowling performance, Pakistan restricted Netherlands to 91/9 and then knocked off the runs for the loss of four wickets to earn their first victory in the T20 World Cup. Chasing the total down, opener Mohammad Rizwan set the tone early with a superb shot down the ground. It wasn't such good luck for his partner and skipper Babar Azam, as he was run out for four. It is the first time in his T20I career that Babar has been dismissed three times in a row for a score of under 10, according to ICC.

In the first game of the day, Bangladesh snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. In a match with a liberal sprinkling of thrills and drama, Bangladesh registered 150/7 in their allotted 20 overs before their bowler restricted the opponents to 147/8 to complete a win by just three runs. It finally came down to the final delivery with Blessing Muzarabani on strike and requiring four runs from the bowling of off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain. Everyone in the team thought Hossain had taken back-to-back wickets from consecutive deliveries at the death, but Nurul Hasan had incidentally taken the ball in front of the stumps and the players were recalled to the field to replay the final delivery. Hossain repeated the delivery and Muzarabani's took a big swipe without the bat making contact to gift Bangladesh a win they probably deserved following a superb new-ball spell from Taskin Ahmed (3/19) and an equally impressive haul of 2/15 from Mustafizur Rahman.