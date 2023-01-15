India opening batsman Shubman Gill is making the most of the opportunity that he got in ongoing India vs Sri Lanka ODI series as he scores yet another brilliant hundred in the third game of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. In the 17 ODIs he has played so far he has scored 778 runs with the highest score of 130. He is averaging 778 with a strike rate of 101.69 and he has smashed two hundred and a fifty in it. Gill is also being compared with former India captain Virat Kohli, who is called the 'Run-Machine'.

Here's how fans reacted to Shubman Gill's century - Check

Sara watching Shubman Gill batting today pic.twitter.com/3yztE8Xm5l — ___ ___ (@Basavachethanah) January 15, 2023

Shubman Gill century loading tomorrow and Sara to be very happy today pic.twitter.com/2VcD7PCWzf — Sports.world (@moiz_sports) January 15, 2023

Shubman Gill in this ODI series against Sri Lanka:



70(60).

21(12).

116(97).



3 innings, 207 runs, 69.0 average, 122.49 strike rate! — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) January 15, 2023

Well played, Shubman Gill. He played an outstanding Knock, he scored 116 runs from 97 balls against Sri Lanka in third ODI match.



Top class innings from Gill.#INDVSSL pic.twitter.com/IPLOJPqlll — (Ali Sports Pakistan) (@AliAbdullah9584) January 15, 2023