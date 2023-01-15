topStoriesenglish
Next Run Machine: Shubman Gill hits yet another century, fans compare him with Virat Kohli - Check

This is Gill's second century in the ODI format.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India opening batsman Shubman Gill is making the most of the opportunity that he got in ongoing India vs Sri Lanka ODI series as he scores yet another brilliant hundred in the third game of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. In the 17 ODIs he has played so far he has scored 778 runs with the highest score of 130. He is averaging 778 with a strike rate of 101.69 and he has smashed two hundred and a fifty in it. Gill is also being compared with former India captain Virat Kohli, who is called the 'Run-Machine'.

Here's how fans reacted to Shubman Gill's century - Check

 

