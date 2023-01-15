Next Run Machine: Shubman Gill hits yet another century, fans compare him with Virat Kohli - Check
This is Gill's second century in the ODI format.
India opening batsman Shubman Gill is making the most of the opportunity that he got in ongoing India vs Sri Lanka ODI series as he scores yet another brilliant hundred in the third game of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. In the 17 ODIs he has played so far he has scored 778 runs with the highest score of 130. He is averaging 778 with a strike rate of 101.69 and he has smashed two hundred and a fifty in it. Gill is also being compared with former India captain Virat Kohli, who is called the 'Run-Machine'.
Here's how fans reacted to Shubman Gill's century - Check
Sara watching Shubman Gill batting today pic.twitter.com/3yztE8Xm5l — ___ ___ (@Basavachethanah) January 15, 2023
Shubman Gill century loading tomorrow and Sara to be very happy today pic.twitter.com/2VcD7PCWzf — Sports.world (@moiz_sports) January 15, 2023
Sara Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/VwoJ7otSTm — ___ ____ (@Bhai_saheb) January 15, 2023
Runs - 116
Balls - 97
Fours - 14
Sixes - 2
SR - 119.59
Shubman Gill departs after playing an outstanding innings _#ShubmanGill #India #INDvsSL #Cricket #ODIs@ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/q6UdPJ51F9 — ___________ _ (@itzz_mujahid) January 15, 2023
Classic century from @ShubmanGill , well played _#ShubmanGill #INDvSL — Ritik (@RohitianRitik) January 15, 2023
Shubman Gill in this ODI series against Sri Lanka:
70(60).
21(12).
116(97).
3 innings, 207 runs, 69.0 average, 122.49 strike rate! — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) January 15, 2023
Well played, Shubman Gill. He played an outstanding Knock, he scored 116 runs from 97 balls against Sri Lanka in third ODI match.
Top class innings from Gill.#INDVSSL pic.twitter.com/IPLOJPqlll — (Ali Sports Pakistan) (@AliAbdullah9584) January 15, 2023
A fine Hundred by Shubman Gill. He just dominated Sri Lankan attack.#ShubmanGill #INDvsSL #IndianCricket #ODI #Cricket #SkyExch pic.twitter.com/XVVKP1l6aN — SkyExch (@officialskyexch) January 15, 2023
Shubman Gill _pic.twitter.com/etmNzAaYhU— Pratham. (@74thCenturyWhxn) January 15, 2023
*Well played Shubman Gill 116 runs in 97 balls.*
*A good series for him.*#INDvsSL#ViratKohli_#ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/6nieKgrm1u — Kailash Gaikwad (@Kailasgaykwad0) January 15, 2023
What an innings today __ 116 off 97. #Cricket #FansIndia @ShubmanGill
_ BCCI pic.twitter.com/Fvpsowv0Bm — FansIndia (@FIndiaofficial) January 15, 2023
Shubman Gill in ODI since 2022:
64(53), 43(49), 98*(98), 82*(72), 33(34), 130(97), 3(7), 28(26), 49(57), 50(65), 45*(42), 13(22), 70(60), 21(12) & 116(97) #indVsSri #ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/p7tzB73sLV — Anil kumar Pandey (@AnilPan16730910) January 15, 2023
#INDvSL #ViratKohli
"Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill & Rohit Sharma in form"
Indians: pic.twitter.com/W5XCKxTj2m— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) January 15, 2023
Indian Fans Is Looking at the future of Indian batting.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/mSdTfy92kR — ______ _______ (@Swati1402) January 15, 2023
