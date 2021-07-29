IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson is memers' favourite boy, check out witty tweets

Sanju Samson, who is regarded as a promising talent, is going through a rough patch and his batting record in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka is a proof of it. The wicketkeeper-batsman failed to open his account in the third and final T20I in Colombo, thus adding more pressure on the inexperienced batting line-up.

Samson was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga when the batsman tried to play the ball against the turn but was caught plumb right in front of the stumps. Soon after his dismissal, Twitter was flooded with memes, with fans even claiming that Samson's days in international cricket are over.

Double strike from birthday boy Wanindu Hasaranga push India on the backfoot! First Sanju Samson and then Ruturaj Gaikwad!

Sensational from the marquee all-rounder from Sri Lanka!#INDvsSL2021 #SanjuSamson #INDvSL #SLvINDpic.twitter.com/wfZAt5R8OT — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) July 29, 2021

Here are few funny reactions:

There are people who believe in Santa Claus and then there are people who believe in #SanjuSamson ! Ridiculous !#SLvIND #RR — Tushar Jadhav (@tusharrjadhav) July 29, 2021

Samson had scored just seven in the previous encounter, which India lost by four wickets. Meanwhile, this was the third time Hasaranga has dismissed the Indian. The Lankan spinner has bowled a total of 11 deliveries in four innings to the wicketkeeper-batsman and has just conceded two runs.