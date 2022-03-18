हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC Womens 2022 World Cup

IND W vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Australia live in India

IND W vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Australia live in India
(Source: Twitter)

It`s fair to say that India`s campaign in the ICC Women`s Cricket World Cup hasn`t gone as per their plan. In four matches, they have won two and lost the same number of games.

In all four matches, their batting has oscillated between very high and low extremes. Amidst their inconsistent campaign, India now square off against six-time World Cup winners, Australia, who are on a consistent, undefeated run in the tournament, at Eden Park on Saturday.

It will also be the first time the two teams will meet in a 50-over World Cup match since the semifinal of the 2017 edition at Derby, where Harmanpreet Kaur`s whirlwind 171 served as the knockout punch for Australia.

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs Australia Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women will be played on March 19 (Saturday) at 06:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women will be held at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Australia Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy (wicket-keeper), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav.

