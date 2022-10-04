IND-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs UAE-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 in Sylhet, 1 PM IST, October 4

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will look to go to top of the table in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 with their third successive win when they take on UAE women cricket team in Match No. 8 in Sylhet on Tuesday (October 4). India defeated Malaysia by 30 runs (via DLS method) in rain-hit match on Monday.

Opener Sabbhineni Meghana (69) batted with authority to record her maiden T20I half-century as India defeated Malaysia by 30 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-curtailed Asia Cup match on Monday. Replacing vice-captain Smriti Mandhana at the top, Meghana hit a career-best 69 off 53 deliveries to help India post 181 for 4.

In reply, Malaysia were tottering at 16/2 in 5.2 overs when rain stopped play, far behind the 46-run mark which was the D/L par score when the match was called off. With the win, India moved to the second spot on the points table – with four points – behind Pakistan.

Meghana took the Malaysian bowling attack to the sword as she brought up her career-best score in the format after India were asked to bat. The big-hitting Shafali Verma, who is struggling for form, also pitched in but the teenager looked scratchy for the most part of her 46-run knock.

Meghana made most of the opportunity provided to her as she donned the role of the aggressor from the very first ball.

Match Details

India Women vs UAE Women, Match No. 8

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Date & Time: October 4 at 1 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND-W vs UAE-W Match No. 8 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Theertha Satish

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, M Gaur

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Dayalay Hemlatha

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, S Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh

Captain: Dayalan Hemlatha

Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

IND-W vs UAE-W Predicted Players 11

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana/ Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

UAE-W: S Dharnidharka, KKN Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Theertha Satish, Chaya Mughal (C), Khushi Sharma-I, Esha Rohit, M Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Natasha Cherriath, S Kotte