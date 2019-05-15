India A squad for matches against Sri Lanka A and West Indies A announced

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday selected India A team for two multi-day and five one-day matches against Sri Lanka A to be played from May 25.

India A squad for 2 multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A: PK Panchal (C), AR Easwaran, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, KS Bharat (WK), Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, A Sarwate, Sandeep Warrier, Ankit Rajpoot, Ishan Porel



India A squad for 5 one-day matches against Sri Lanka A: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Rituraj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Prashant Chopra



Mr. Sitanshu Kotak, Mr. Narendra Hirwani and Mr. Vijay Yadav will serve as Batting Coach, Bowling Coach and Fielding Coach respectively for the series against Sri Lanka A.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also picked the India A team for the West Indies A tour. The team will play three multi-day & five one day matches against West Indies A starting July 11, 2019.

India A squad for 5 one-day matches against West Indies A: Manish Pandey (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishab Pant (WK), Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

India A squad for 1st & 2nd multi-day matches against West Indies A: Shreyas Iyer (C), PK Panchal, AR Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Shivam Dube, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), K Gowtham, S Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan

India A squad for 3rd multi-day match against West Indies A: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Shivam Dube, Mayank Markande, K Gowtham, S Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan