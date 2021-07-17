हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shivam Dube

India all-rounder Shivam Dube ties the knot with girlfriend Anjum Khan, shares pictures

"We loved with a love which was more than love and now this is where our forever starts," the cricketer said.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube ties the knot with girlfriend Anjum Khan, shares pictures
Photo: Twitter@IamShivamDube

New Delhi: India all-rounder Shivam Dube on Friday (July 16, 2021) tied the knot with girlfriend Anjum Khan and shared pictures of the marriage on social media platforms. 

"We loved with a love which was more than love …  And now this is where our forever starts," Dube wrote. On the Instagram post, several teammates including Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad wished the cricketer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shivam dube (@dubeshivam)

A left-arm batsman and right-arm medium pacer, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, also got congratulated from his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

The 28-year old had made his India debut in November 2019 during a T20I against Bangladesh. A month later, he had made his ODI debut against West Indies. Dube has so far played 12 T20Is and one ODI.

