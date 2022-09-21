India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IC vs BK Legends League Cricket 2022 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Legends League Cricket 2022: Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals will take on Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings in Match 4 of Legends League Cricket 2022 on Wednesday (September 21).
India Capitals had got off to a bad start with loss vs Gujarat Giants in their opening contest by a margin on 3 wickets. On the other hand, Bhilwara Kings started off their campaign with a win by 3 wickets vs Manipal Tigers.
Another legendary battle!
Lucknow is geared up for the match at Ekana Stadium today! Catch @CapitalsIndia clash with @Bhilwarakings today at 7:30 pm.
Not to forget, in their first match of the season, India Capitals were missing the sercies of their captain Gambhi. He will now play in the 2nd match and all eyes will be on him. The former left-handed opener has won many a games for India in the past, notably his match-winning knocks in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011 final. Not to forget, he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014 respectively. It will be exciting to see how this champion cricket goes again on the pitch.
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details
Match: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 4 Legends League Cricket 2022
Date and Time: September 21, 2022; 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks
Captain – Yusuf Pathan
Vice-captain – A Nurse
Wicketkeeper – Naman Ojha
Batters – Gautam Gambhir, Ramdin, Jacques Kallis
All-rounders – Irfan Pathan, Rajat Bhatia
Bowlers – Money Panesar, Tambe, Sreesanth
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing XIs
India Capitals: Masakadza, Mire, Jacques Kallis, Dinesh Ramdin, Gautam Gambhir, A Nurse, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Tambe
Bhilwara Kings: Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Nick Compton, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Matt Prior, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Money Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, S Sreesanth
Live Tv
