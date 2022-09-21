India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IC vs BK Legends League Cricket 2022 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Legends League Cricket 2022: Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals will take on Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings in Match 4 of Legends League Cricket 2022 on Wednesday (September 21).

India Capitals had got off to a bad start with loss vs Gujarat Giants in their opening contest by a margin on 3 wickets. On the other hand, Bhilwara Kings started off their campaign with a win by 3 wickets vs Manipal Tigers.

Not to forget, in their first match of the season, India Capitals were missing the sercies of their captain Gambhi. He will now play in the 2nd match and all eyes will be on him. The former left-handed opener has won many a games for India in the past, notably his match-winning knocks in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011 final. Not to forget, he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014 respectively. It will be exciting to see how this champion cricket goes again on the pitch.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match Details

Match: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Match 4 Legends League Cricket 2022

Date and Time: September 21, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Captain – Yusuf Pathan

Vice-captain – A Nurse

Wicketkeeper – Naman Ojha

Batters – Gautam Gambhir, Ramdin, Jacques Kallis

All-rounders – Irfan Pathan, Rajat Bhatia

Bowlers – Money Panesar, Tambe, Sreesanth

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing XIs

India Capitals: Masakadza, Mire, Jacques Kallis, Dinesh Ramdin, Gautam Gambhir, A Nurse, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Tambe

Bhilwara Kings: Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Nick Compton, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Matt Prior, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Money Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, S Sreesanth