India Under 19 vs Japan Under 19 World Cup match: Weather forecast for Bloemfontein

India Under 19 team takes on minnows Japan U19 in a Group A World Cup match on Tuesday (January 21, 2020) at Mangaung Oval in South Africa's Bloemfontein. Weather can play spoilsport during the match with scattered and strong thunderstorms forecasted by accuweather.com. The day will see partly sunny weather with the possibility of a strong thunderstorm.

Japan's first match of Under 19 World Cup which they played against New Zealand in Potchefstroom on Saturday (January 19, 2020) was washed out forcing both the teams to split points. In the other Group A match, a day later on Sunday, India U19 team beat Sri Lanka U19 by 90 runs at Bloemfontein.

The Indian team led by Priyam Garg have been on a winning spree in the last few weeks. The team beat Afghanistan and South Africa during the warm-up matches of the Under 19 World Cup. India have won the Under 19 World Cup four times - 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 whereas Japan are in the tournament only because Papua New Guinea forfeited their final game against them, giving Japan the right to play in the tournament.

Japan lost both their warm-up matches against Scotland and the United Arab Emirates. Most of the members of Japanese team are of Indian and English origin.

India Under 19 World Cup team: Priyam Garg (captain), Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wicket-keeper), Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Saxena, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Tilak Varma and Siddhesh Veer.

Japan Under 19 World Cup team: Marcus Thurgate (captain, wicket-keeper), Tushar Chaturvedi, Max Clements, Neel Date, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Yugandhar Rethareka, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi and Ashley Thurgat