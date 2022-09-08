India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022, Head to head stats: How well has Rohit Sharma's India done vs Mohammad Nabi's AFG?

Pakistan thrashed two nations' hope of making it to the final in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday (September 7) as they defeated Afghanistan in a nail-biting thriller by 1 wicket. The loss against Pakistan has cost Afghanistan the confirmation of them getting knocked out of the Asia Cup as well as Rohit Sharma's Team India.

With young bowler Naseem Shah at the strike, Pakistan needed 11 runs to win off the final over against Afghanistan in their Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). Babar Azam’s side only had one wicket in hand but Naseem Shah pulled off something magical to hand India and Afghanistan their tickets back home. He smashed pacer Fazalhaq Farooqui for sixes to win the game in sensational fashion and booked Pakistan's spot in the final.

Coming back to India vs Afghanistan, take a look at the Head to Head stats between the two sides.

India vs Afghanistan 2021 - IND won by 66 runs at Abu Dhabi

India vs Afghanistan 2012 - IND won by 23 runs at Colombo (RPS)

India vs Afghanistan 2010 - IND won by 7 wickets at Gros Islet

Predict Virat Kohli's Score against Afganistan! And the Close One will get a Shout-out from me#INDvsAFG | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/s5oAnOeyGo — (@Aaliya_Zain5) September 8, 2022

Coming back to the talk about Pakistan finishing all hopes for India and Afghanistan, scenes were violent on Wednesday when Afghanistan took on Pakistan. Babar Azam's sdie power-hitter Asif Ali almost hit Afghanistan pacer , Fareed Ahmad, with his bat in the penultimate over of the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah yesterday. On the fifth ball of the 19th over in the chase, Asif hit one behind the stumps at fine leg and was caught out. Fareed then celebrated in an animated way right in front of Asif, who in return pushed the bowler back and when countered again by the bowler, Asif almost hit him with the bat before the other Afghanistan fielders came and took Asif away. (Check video HERE)