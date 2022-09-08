LIVE India vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 today match Cricket Score and updates: Rohit Sharma's IND play for pride vs AFG

NewsCricket
Babar Azam's Pakistan showed no mercy on Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash on Wednesday (September 7), as they won the contest by 1 wicket in a nail-biting matchup between the two sides. With the win, Pakistan have finished all the hopes for both Rohit Sharma's Team India and Afghanistan making it to the final. The Men in Blue were disappointing in their do-or-die matchup against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, as the Lankan Lions led by Dasun Shanaka shook the Men in Blue bowling attack chasing their target of 174 with ease, courtesy two brilliant half-centuries by Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis.

In what will be not more than a win of pride for Team India and Afghanistan, captains Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Nabi will look to give it their all as their dream of winning the Asia Cup 2022 has come to an end on Wednesday.

Talking about their head to head stats, India and Afghanistan have faced each other in just 3 T20Is so far with the Men in Blue turning out to be the winner on all three occasions.

08 September 2022
16:16 PM

Pant might be dropped, DK to play - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates

India could make some big changes and one of them could be dropping Rishabh Pant from the side, says former India cricketer Robin Uthappa. (Read full story HERE)

16:13 PM

Hello ! - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 T20I clash taking place in Dubai on Thursday (September 8). It will be a matchup of pride between Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Nabi's side today.

