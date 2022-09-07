PAK's Asif Ali almost HITS Afghanistan bowler with bat during Asia Cup 2022 clash - WATCH
Fareed celebrated with a fist pump right in front of Asif, who in return pushed the bowler back and when countered again by the bowler, Asif almost hit him with the bat
Pakistan's power-hitter Asif Ali almost hit Afghanistan pacer Fareed Ahmad with his bat in the penultimate over of the Suoer 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). On the fifth ball of the 19th over, Asif hit one behind the stumps at fine leg and was caught out. Fareed then celebrated with a fist pump right in front of Asif, who in return pushed the bowler back and when countered again by the bowler, Asif almost hit him with the bat before the other Afghanistan fielders came and took Asif away.
— Pallavi Kumari (@pallavi0305) September 7, 2022
____ ___ ___ __, __ ___ __ __ ____ __ ___ __.... #PAKvAFG #asifali #PakvsAfg #Pakistan #aisacup2022 #Afganistan pic.twitter.com/z2n4hJFMGu — Pallavi Kumari (@pallavi0305) September 7, 2022
