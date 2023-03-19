India Vs Australia 2nd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Online And On TV?

Team India will aim to seal the series when they take on Australia in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19). Men in Blue kicked off their series with a superb 5-wicket win over Aussies in the 1st ODI at Mumbai. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Hardik Pandya-led side displayed a brilliant bowling effort, cleaning up the Aussies for just 188 on the scoreboard. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj finished with 3 wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja picked 2. India got off to a terrible start and at one stage looked like inching towards a massive loss even in a low-scoring contest. But KL Rahul (75*) and Jadeja (45*) got together and guided India home thanks to their superb knocks.

Goods news for India is that captain Rohit Sharma returns to the playing 11 for the 2nd and 3rd ODI. He had taken a small break after the conclusion of the Test series to attend wedding of his brother-in-law Kunal Sajdeh. India will be further strengthened by his inclusion, which also means that Ishan Kishan might have to make way for the skipper. India are not expected to make any further change in the lineup.

As far as Aussies are concerned, they will be hoping David Warner is fit and playing the 2nd ODI. He had not recovered fully ahead of the 1st ODI. Mitchell Marsh did a fairly good job at the top though with a brilliant knock of 81 runs. However, tourists would love to have their experienced opener back at the top of the batting order. Steve Smith and Co will need to bat better in this do-or-die game.

Here's everything you need to know about India vs Australia 2nd ODI

When will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match be played?

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, March 19.

Where will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match be played?

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be played at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match start?

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match be live-streamed?

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be live-streamed on the Disney+HotStar OTT app

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Predicted playing XI

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia playing XI: David Warner/Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc