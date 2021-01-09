IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Run-outs, injuries put India in backfoot on Day 3

After a moderate second day, the hosts kept things in their control for maximum part of Day 3 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia in Sydney. After folding India on 244 in their first innings, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith continued to capitalise the inexperienced Indian seam attack. The pair remained unbeaten at the end of day's play helping Australia reach 103/2 in their second innings, taking the lead to 197 runs. Smith is batting on 29, while his partner Labuschagne is playing on 47 and they would look to carry forward the momentum when play resumes on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the hosts produced a clinical bowling and fielding display, helping Australia take a solid 94-run lead. No other batsman apart from Cheteshwar Pujara could resist the Australian attack and the run-out dismissals of Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah made things worse for the visitors.

It was a dynamite display in the field by Australia! Watch all 10 Indian wickets to fall here #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4I05u5eEt9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2021

Meanwhile, India's woes continued to mount as wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, after starting off well was hit on his elbow. The blow left the 23-year-old in some pain as he failed to play freely and thus resulting in his dismissal. The left-handed batsman was dismissed on 36 from 67 deliveries by Josh Hazlewood and soon after this he was also taken to the hospital for scans.

A similar fate hit India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who also injured his left thumb off Mitchell Starc's bowling. The left-arm spinner finished the innings unbeaten on 28, but he too left the pitch for medical scans.

Pat Cummins emerged as the most successful bowler from the Australian camp as he finished the innings with 4/29. While the spinners remained wicketless, Starc scalped one and Hazlewood picked two.

Australia's second innings started on a slow note as Will Pucovski, who scored a fine half-century, failed to put on a big score this time. He was removed on 10 by Mohammed Siraj and Ashwin followed it up by trapping David Warner LBW on 13.

However, both Smith and Labuschagne continued to display their impreious form as they kept the scoreboard ticking at a run-rate of just below four.

Brief scores:

Australia: 338 and 103/2 in 29 overs (Smith 29 batting, Labuschagne 47 batting)

India 1st innings: 244 all out in 100.4 overs (Shubman Gill 50, Cheteshwar Pujara 50; Pat Cummins 4/29).