India vs Australia 4th Test: Sundar and Thakur fifties in India fight back, concede only 33-run lead

Fighting back through debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, India scored 336 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 369 on day three of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Sunday. Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost four wickets.

Resuming at 62 for two, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (37) was watchful till he went for a flashy drive off Mitchell Starc and ended up getting caught in the slip cordon. Before his dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara (25) fell to a peach of a delivery off Josh Hazlewood in the opening session.

In the second session, India lost Mayank Agarwal (38) and young Rishabh Pant (23) and innings seemed to be falling apart but Washington and Thakur resisted the Australian attack with aplomb.

Thakur's combative knock ended when Pat Cummins went through his gates while Washington was dismissed by Starc in the final session.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday lauded the courage shown by the Ajinkya Rahane-led side in the fourth and final Test against Australia.

"Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys. If there is one word to describe the courage of this Indian team, it`s Dabanng. So daring and brave," Sehwag said in an Instagram post.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also praised the brave effort of the two young batsman and tweeted: "Congrats Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur on your maiden Test `50s. Loved the fight, technique and will power you both exhibited."

"Also, a good example for young bowlers to work on their batting as you never know when your contribution with the bat will help the team," he added.