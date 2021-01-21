India vs Australia: It feels good to be compared to Dhoni, says Rishabh Pant

After powering India to victory over Australia in the fourth Test, India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that although it feels good to be compared to former cricketer MS Dhoni. But he does not want people to make comparisons as he wants to make his own name in the sport.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

Pant played an unbeaten innings of 89 runs in the fourth innings of the Test as India chased down the total of 328. This is the highest chase recorded at the Gabba in Brisbane.

As India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, BCCI also announced a cash bonus of Rs 5 crore. "I am so happy that we retained the trophy. The whole team is very happy," Pant told reporters here after returning from the Australia tour.

"It feels good when you are compared to someone like MS Dhoni but I do not want people to make comparisons. I want to make my own name in the Indian cricket team. That is the only thing I am focused on. Also, it is not good that you compare a legend with a youngster," he added.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Gabba was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team would face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories in Melbourne and Brisbane.

The side also recorded an epic draw in Sydney and at every step, the line-up overcame adversity.