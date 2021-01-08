हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja rocks Sydney with sensational fielding effort, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja has so far emerged as the standout performer from the Indian camp on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia in Sydney. After dislodging the Australian middle-order with his precise bowling, the all-rounder added cherry on the cake with a bullet throw that saw the end of Steve Smith. 

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja rocks Sydney with sensational fielding effort, watch video
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: Twitter)

Jadeja started off by providing the much-needed breakthrough as he removed a settled Marnus Labuschagne on 91 from 196 balls. The 32-year-old then sent Mattew Wade packing on 13, and followed it up by dismissing Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. 

Jadeja started off by providing the much-needed breakthrough as he removed a settled Marnus Labuschagne on 91 from 196 balls. The 32-year-old then sent Mattew Wade packing on 13, and followed it up by dismissing Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. 

However, Jadeja didn't stop there as his exemplary fielding skills, which we all are aware of, got rid of dangerous Smith before he could inflict more damange. Towards the closing stage of the Australian inning, Smith called for a double but the centurion fell short by inches as a bullet throw coming from outside the 30-yard circle struck the wicket.

With Smith's dismissal, Australian innings was wrapped on 338 and Jadeja emerged as the top wicket-taker with four scalps, conceding 62 runs in his 18 overs.  

Many cricket enthusiasts, inculding former cricketers, took to Twitter and applauded Jadeja for his fielding effort. Here are a few tweets: 

India vs AustraliaRavindra JadejaSteve Smith
