India vs Eng 2021: Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika get adorable welcome as Virat Kohli & Co return to London, check pic

Team India were very close to a phenomenal win in the first Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham but rain had the final say on Day 5. Virat Kohli’s boys are now back in London as the second Test gets underway at Lord’s on Thursday (August 12). Along with Kohli, his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika also returned to London after few weeks in Durham and Nottingham.

The Indian cricket team checked into Taj Hotel’s St. James’ Court Hotel in central London and Anushka posted an adorable Instagram story about the welcome she received on her arrival. In the picture posted on Anushka’s Instagram story, the hotel staff at St. James’ Court had a special green balloon with the message: ‘Welcome back dear Vamika’ on it.

Meanwhile, a near 50-run haul by India’s notoriously brittle batting tail in the first innings of the drawn opening Test against England was like ‘gold dust’, Indian captain Kohli said. Since 2018, India’s last three batsmen have had the worst average of all Test playing nations.

They made a significant contribution at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, however, where rain washed out the final day’s play on Sunday (August 8) and robbed the match of an exciting finish. A career-best 28 from Jasprit Bumrah, 13 from Mohammed Shami and seven not out by Mohammed Siraj helped the tourists to a vital 95-run first innings lead in a low-scoring contest.

“They’ve been in the nets regularly, wanting to contribute regularly, wanting to contribute to the team,” Kohli said of the tailenders’ batting exploits after the draw. “Getting 50-plus runs from those three bowlers was like gold dust for us. We’d have been talking about a lead of 40-odd and then we got to a lead of 95 purely because of their efforts.”

In comparison, England’s last three batsmen twice made a combined 20 in the series opener.

“Just the grit and determination,” Kohli said. “As opposition, when the bowlers get runs it can be annoying. They did a tremendous job with the bat.”

(with Reuters inputs)