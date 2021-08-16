India vs Eng 2nd Test: Virat Kohli spotted doing ‘Naagin dance’ on Lord’s balcony, pics go viral

Team India captain Virat Kohli hasn’t had the best of the times with the willow, scoring a golden duck in the first Test and then 42 and 20 in the second Test at Lord’s against England. Kohli’s side aren’t out of the woods yet, in spite of a 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, as they finished Day 4 on 181/6 and a lead of 154 runs. Kohli, however, kept the Lord’s crowd entertained with his antics in the balcony.

The picture of the Indian captain doing the ‘naagin dance’ on the Lord's balcony went viral on social media over the weekend. Kohli’s teammates KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Siraj were seen sharing a laugh together as Kohli showcased his dance moves in the famous Lord’s balcony. The picture soon sparked a meme fest on social media with some fans even comparing Kohli's dance to former captain Sourav Ganguly’s famous shirt wave celebration on the Lord’s balcony after winning the Natwest Trophy final against England in 2002.

Here’s how social media reacted to Kohli’s ‘naagin dance’…

Kohli battled hard with the willow in India’s first innings, scoring 42 off 103 balls, adding a 117-run stand for the third wicket with centurion KL Rahul, who scored a magnificent 129 runs. India were in a strong position at stumps on Day 1 with 276/3 on the board before England bowlers staged a comeback on Day 2.

In the second innings, Kohli had raced to 20 off 30 balls before England all-rounder Sam Curran induced an edge off the Indian skipper through to the keeper Jos Buttler to reduce India to 55/3 in the second innings on Day 4. Pujara and Rahane helped India recover in the next two sessions but Moeen Ali and Mark Wood pegged India back again, picking up three wickets in the final session of play.