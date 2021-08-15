'This isn't your backyard': Things heat up as Virat Kohli and James Anderson engage in verbal duel - watch video

Virat Kohli was caught up in a tensed situation involving England quick James Anderson, when the duo were caught in a verbal duel on Day 4 of the ongoing Test at Lord's. The incident took place when India were batting at 41/2 in the second innings, when a furious Kohli standing at the non-striker's end was heard exchanging words with the veteran pacer.

The video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter, in which the Team India skipper can be heard saying: "You are swearing at me? Like you did to Bumrah?. This isn't your backyard".

Virat Kohli and James Anderson engage in a verbal duel. Stump mic catches Kohli saying 'this isn't your backyard' to Anderson. #INDvENG #Kohli #Virat #Anderson pic.twitter.com/vZaPhvxvFB — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) August 15, 2021

Kohli, however, failed to last long in the middle and was dismissed by Sam Curran on 20, thus putting India in a dangerous situation. Following his dismissal, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have taken the charge as India bat at 75/3, lead by 48 runs.

Kohli vs Anderson

The England bowler had earlier dismissed Kohli on a golden duck in the series opener in Nottingham.

While the English pacer has been enjoying a fine series it is the Indian skipper, who has been struggling to make a mark.