Virat Kohli

'This isn't your backyard': Things heat up as Virat Kohli and James Anderson engage in verbal duel - watch video

Virat Kohli was caught up in a tensed situation involving England quick James Anderson, when the duo were caught in a verbal duel on Day 4 of the ongoing Test at Lord's. 

&#039;This isn&#039;t your backyard&#039;: Things heat up as Virat Kohli and James Anderson engage in verbal duel - watch video
Virat Kohli and James Anderson engage in verbal duel

Virat Kohli was caught up in a tensed situation involving England quick James Anderson, when the duo were caught in a verbal duel on Day 4 of the ongoing Test at Lord's. The incident took place when India were batting at 41/2 in the second innings, when a furious Kohli standing at the non-striker's end was heard exchanging words with the veteran pacer. 

The video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter, in which the Team India skipper can be heard saying: "You are swearing at me? Like you did to Bumrah?. This isn't your backyard". 

Kohli, however, failed to last long in the middle and was dismissed by Sam Curran on 20, thus putting India in a dangerous situation. Following his dismissal, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have taken the charge as India bat at 75/3, lead by 48 runs. 

Kohli vs Anderson

The England bowler had earlier dismissed Kohli on a golden duck in the series opener in Nottingham. 

While the English pacer has been enjoying a fine series it is the Indian skipper, who has been struggling to make a mark.

