Cricket World Cup 2023: The Last Time India Beat England Was When Tendulkar Hit THAT Six To Caddick, Nehra Bowled A Magical Spell

India play England today in what was expected to be a dress rehearsal for the semi-final or final of Cricket World Cup 2023. Ahead of the tournament, India and England had been billed as the two potential finalists. But that is not the case today. England have had a rough outing in the five matches that they have played, losing four of these games, including 2 vs low-ranked teams like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. In complete contrast, hosts India have been spotless in the World Cup so far, winning five out of five. Not just winning but running through the opponents.

England, however, will hope to play their best cricket vs India. The best teams bring the best out and Jos Buttler's men will be hoping for the same.

History of India vs England at ODI World Cups

India and England have met each other 106 times in ODIs with the Men In Blue winning 57 of these matches while the Three Lions have won on 44 occasions. Two have been ties while 3 are No Results. In World Cup however, England hold a slight slight edge, winning 4 out of 8 matches while one had no result, India won 3 times.

The last time India beat England was also a long time back. It was 20 years ago, in the 2003 World Cup. And what a dominant show that was from the Indians.

That six off Tendulkar's bat

This generation will not remember that six off Sachin Tendulkar's bat to Andy Caddick, the England pacer from that game in Durban. There is a back story to it which has made it a legendary six. Tendulkar hit 50 off 52 in that match, but no one (who watched that match either at the ground or on TV) remembers that milestone as clearly as that six.

Caddick played mind games with the Indian team ahead of that match. India were coming into the match after an impressive win over Namibia, a weak cricket side. Caddick had taken potshots at the Indian side. He said in the pre-match presser, "They were aided more by the nimble-fingered Namibians than their batting strength." Caddicka then took a potshot at Sachin, who had hit a hundred vs Namibia. "Even Sachin did not play well despite his century. Sachin's just like another batsman in the Indian team, and there are a lot of others in the Indian side."

There was no response from any India player or Tendulkar. The response however came in the match. In one of the initial overs of the match when Caddick bowled a short ball at Tendulkar, the batting maestro spotted it coming and then walked across his stumps and hooked it over the mid-wicket boundary for a long six. As long as out of the ground, to the utter dismay of Caddick, who quickly turned from a fierce pace bowler into a mere spectator.

@sachin_rt Tendulkar six in 2003 World Cup against Andy caddick. pic.twitter.com/PyEYQCEN36 — Mr.cricket (@Mr_Cricket__) October 5, 2023

That was some statement from Tendulkar, who liked delivering statements via his bat and not microphones. That shot is so good that it is difficult to forget.

Nehra's magical spell

India made 250 for 9 in 50 overs, batting first. But England gave up their weapons quite early. All thanks to another Indian who was pumped up to perform. He was Ashis Nehra, who recorded one of the best spells by an Indian in World Cup, finishing with 6 for just 23 runs from 10 overs that also included 2 maidens. Nehran through England's batting order, reducing them to 93 for 6 inside 27 overs as England choked in the chase.

What a Bowling effort by Ashish Nehra vs England #ONTHISDAY 26-02-2003. Figures of 6 for 23 @ Durban during World Cup. 1st Time any Indian Bowler take 6 wickets in an innings of World Cup. pic.twitter.com/WB600JPaN5 February 26, 2021

But that was the last time India beat England in a World Cup match. In 2007, India got knocked out in just the first stage. In 2011, the two sides played en epic encounter in Bengaluru which ended in a tie. The two sides did not meet in 2015 World Cup and in 2019, India fell short by many runs while chasing a massive target.

With Buttler's men in poor form and India looking so strong, expect Rohit Sharma and Co to level the head to head record in the ODI World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday.