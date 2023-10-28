India vs England Head To Head Stats: Which Team Has The Advantage Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Game?

When the Cricket World Cup schedule was announced in July, the clash between India and England was expected to be a marquee match. However, the reality couldn't be more different. England's disappointing performance in the World Cup thus far has left fans perplexed. With just one win in five games, this is the worst showing by a defending champion since 1999. On the other hand, India has been on a winning streak, emerging as the only unbeaten team with five consecutive victories. As things stand, there is a significant gulf in performance between the two sides.

England's Struggles

England's lone victory came against Bangladesh in Dharamsala, but their current ninth-place ranking and negative run-rate of -1.634 have raised questions about the team's prospects. Mathematically, England still has a chance to make the semifinals by winning their remaining games to reach 10 points. However, this would depend on other results going in their favour.

India's Dominance

Meanwhile, India has been in scintillating form. The team has defeated Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, accumulating 10 points and boasting a positive run rate of 1.353. With a perfect record, they are the team to beat in this tournament.

Head-to-Head ODI Record

Here's a look at the head-to-head ODI record between India and England ahead of their World Cup group game at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday:

Total Matches: 106

India Wins: 57

England Wins: 44

Matches Ending in a Tie: 2

Matches Ending with No Result: 3

In ODI World Cup encounters, India and England have faced each other eight times, with England holding a slight edge of 4-3, while one match ended without a result.

Key Statistics and Records

Highest Total: India - 387/5, England - 366/8

Lowest Total: India - 132 All Out, England - 110 All Out

Wins Batting First: India - 22, England - 20

Wins Chasing: India - 35, England - 24

Most Runs (All Time): MS Dhoni (India) - 1546 runs, Ian Bell (England) - 1163 runs

Most Runs (Current): Virat Kohli (India) - 1340 runs, Joe Root (England) - 739 runs

Highest Scorer: Yuvraj Singh (India) - 150, Andrew Strauss (England) - 158

Most Wickets (All Time): Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 38 wickets, James Anderson (England) - 40 wickets

Most Wickets (Current): Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 38 wickets, Chris Woakes (England) - 17 wickets

Best Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 6/19, Reece Topley (England) - 6/24

World Cup History

In World Cup history, India and England have met eight times, with England holding a 4-3 edge. The last encounter between them in the World Cup in 2019 saw England defeat India by 31 runs. India will be eager to change that record when they meet again in the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The clash between India and England in the ICC World Cup 2023 promises to be a thrilling encounter. While India has been dominant in recent ODI matches, England will be determined to revive their World Cup campaign. With a rich history and fierce competition between these two cricketing giants, cricket fans can expect an enthralling battle when they take the field in Lucknow.