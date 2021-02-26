India vs England: Virat Kohli passes compliment to Axar Patel in Gujarati style, watch

Gujarat left-arm spinner Axar Patel was one of the stars of India’s incredible 10-wicket win over England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Axar, playing in only his second Test, picked up 11 wickets in the match at his home ground – becoming the first bowler in history to claim a five-for in both innings of a Day/Night Test.

After the game was over, in a video posted by BCCI, Indian captain Kohli had more words of praise for the left-arm spinner. Kohli interrupted Axar and Hardik Pandya during a interview and shouted, “Ae Bapu thaari bowling kamaal chhe (Bapu – Axar’s nickname), your bowling was superb).”

The skipper went on to praise Axar during the post-match ceremony in Ahmedabad. “Look I don't know what's the case with Gujaratis and left-arm spinning all-rounders. They seem to be a nightmare for the batters. I think he bowled amazingly well, Axar. And, it's testimony to his hard work, his accuracy, that's exactly why we picked him. It's impossible to sweep him, it's impossible to defend him all day. If the wicket gives him anything, he's just a very lethal bowler.”

Axar hadn’t been in the national team since 2018 and made his Test debut in the second game against England last week in Chennai.

“I have been out of the team for three years and at that time, I used to think about the areas of my game which need to be worked upon. So, I was working on my bowling and batting,” he told Hardik Pandya in a bcci.tv interview, thoroughly enjoying his good time.

“When you are out of the team, many people, friends keep asking you ‘why aren’t you in the team despite doing well?’ These things keep coming in the mind," said the bowler who has 152 wickets in 41 first-class game at an impressive average of 25.25.

“So, I told myself ‘just wait for the right time and whenever I get an opportunity I will give my 100 per cent’.”