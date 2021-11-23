हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand 2021

India vs New Zealand 2021: Kiwi batters need to adapt to conditions quickly, says coach Gary Stead

New Zealand being the WTC champions will be looking for revenge from T20I defeats. Coach Gary Stead feels to do so their batters need to adapt quickly against the spin-attack of India.

Coach Gary Stead lifts the World Test Championship trophy. (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand coach Gary Stead feels the Kiwi batters have to quickly adapt to the conditions here if they want to overcome the challenge of the Indian spin attack in the upcoming Test series. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the two-match Test series which gets underway from Thursday (November 25).

"I think whenever you come here and face the likes of Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar Patel, who are world-class spinners in this environment as well. For us it's about being able to adapt quickly to what the surface is telling us and what is right in front of us," said Stead while replying to a query from ANI during a virtual press conference.

"Sometimes when you start the match, it may not be spinning too much but it does come later on. So having multiple ideas or ways to challenge the bowlers back will be something that will be important to our group," he added.

Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme will miss the Test series due to bio-secure bubbles fatigue. The New Zealand coach said Boult wanted to get "mentally refreshed" after spending quite an amount of time in bio-bubble.

"Trent Boult has been a fine bowler for New Zealand for a long long period of time but we made the decision that the best thing for him was to get home in order to be mentally refreshed. I also know India is doing a similar thing with some of their players as well," said Boult."And I think that's the sign of the COVID world that we live in. It's not New Zealand who will miss Boult but I think India will also miss some of their players," he added.

Stead also informed that all New Zealand players are available for selection for the first Test which gets underway from Thursday (November 25).

