Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, bowlers shine as India make 3-0 clean sweep

India displayed an all-round effort on Sunday (November 19) to win third and last T20I and make a 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in Kolkata. 

(Source: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma won the toss again, for the third consecutive time, and decided he will give his bowlers a challenge of defending a total at Eden Gardens, where chasing is an easy option. 

The Indian captain took it upon himself to smash another fifty, his 30th fifty-plus score in T20Is, to help India get off to a blistering start. However, after fall of his wicket, India did not really got the same momentum but thanks to contributions from lower batting order, India managed to reach 184/6 after 20 overs. 

India bowlers put up a brilliant show, bundling out Kiwis for a mere 111, winning the match by 73 runs.

Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/9 from his four overs. 

More to follow 

