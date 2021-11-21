India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, bowlers shine as India make 3-0 clean sweep

India displayed an all-round effort on Sunday (November 19) to win third and last T20I and make a 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma won the toss again, for the third consecutive time, and decided he will give his bowlers a challenge of defending a total at Eden Gardens, where chasing is an easy option.

The Indian captain took it upon himself to smash another fifty, his 30th fifty-plus score in T20Is, to help India get off to a blistering start. However, after fall of his wicket, India did not really got the same momentum but thanks to contributions from lower batting order, India managed to reach 184/6 after 20 overs.

India bowlers put up a brilliant show, bundling out Kiwis for a mere 111, winning the match by 73 runs.

Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/9 from his four overs.

More to follow