India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli Hugs Haris Rauf Ahead Of Asia Cup Clash - Watch

As Team India and Pakistan gear up for the blockbuster clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, star batter Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf were spotted chatting and hugging in Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. The duo which shared the epic moment when Kohli smashed two tremendous sixes off Rauf during the T20 World Cup 2022 to help India get closer to victory.

What Kohli did that night was not a piece of cake and Rauf along with many Pakistan cricketers have already praised the batter for his skills and talent. He even said that it would not have been possible to do what Kohli did that in Australia. The video of the duo meeting each other with smile is getting viral at the moment.

Watch the video here:



Moment of the day.



Virat Kohli meets Haris Rauf ahead of the Asia Cup. [Star Sports] pic.twitter.com/WDnZVIo1kp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2023

Pakistan have already announced their lineup for the clash against India. (Check Here)

Ahead of the epic encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, Team India conducted a headshot session on Friday in Kandy. BCCI shared a video on their official website of Indian players posing in front of the camera with their exclusive jerseys for the Asia Cup.

Indian players were seen having fun in the session where young bridge like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shurdul Thakur and others were enjoying the time before the clash on Saturday.

In the video, Mohammed Siraj said, "We have reached Sri Lanka and we are really excited for the Asia Cup. We have shot a few funny headshots."

India will open thier Asia Cup Campaign against the arch-rival Pakistan on Saturday in Kandy. They are playing against in the World Cup 2022 last year and since then they will face each other for the first time.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).