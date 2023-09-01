LIVE Updates | IND VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live: Tilak Varma To Make Debut Against Pakistan?

Team India will take on world No. 1 ODI side Pakistan in match No. 3 of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. It will be first clash between the neighbours and arch-rivals in ODI cricket since the 2019 Cricket World Cup encounter in Manchester.

Hosts Pakistan have got off to a winning start in the Asia Cup 2023 with a massive 238-run win over Nepal in the tournament opener in Nepal. Babar Azam’s side are travelling to Sri Lanka as the tournament is being held in a ‘hybrid’ model.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India, on the other hand, have won the last five ODI matches against Pakistan and will look to continue this winning run in this format as well. Overall, Pakistan lead the head-to-head between the two sides in ODI cricket – having won 73 matches and lost 55 out of the 132 ODIs between the two sides.



