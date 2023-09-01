Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Announce Playing 11 Vs India

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's Pakistan have announced their playing eleven for the upcoming clash against Team India taking place tomorrow in Sri Lanka. The blockbuster clash will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The two captains Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma will flip the coin toss at 2:30 PM (IST) and the action will begin after thirty minutes.

By the looks of the lineup, Pakistan are going in with five bowling options like they always do with two spinners and three fast-bowlers. Shadan Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be on spin duty whereas Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will be responsible for swing and pace which can surely trouble the Indian batting lineup. (Babar Azam vs Jasprit Bumrah To Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Key Battles To Watch Out For - In Pics)

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and more will be keen on making a statement against one of the best bowling attacks in world cricket at the moment.



India vs Pakistan in the last 10 ODIs:



India won - 7

Pakistan won - 3



The dominance of the Indian team.... pic.twitter.com/lhxEJ1GFll September 1, 2023

It will be interesting to see how the Pakistan bowling attack to about their business against a quality batting side like India. With KL Rahul injured, Ishan Kishan is expected to take his place while returning from injury, Shreyas Iyer will be keen on making a mark on his comeback after a long period.

In the first game, Pakistan have already shown what their skipper Babar Azam can do if he gets set in this format of cricket along with Iftikhar Ahmed who just played the game against Nepal like it was a T20I match.

IND vs PAK: Pakistan Playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Salman Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.