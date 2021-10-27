हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

Venkatesh Prasad slams Waqar Younis for ‘jihadi mindset’ after his ‘namaz in front of Hindus' remark

Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis for his comments on Mohammad Rizwan reciting namaz in front of Hindus during India vs Pakistan T20 WC match.

Venkatesh Prasad slams Waqar Younis for ‘jihadi mindset’ after his ‘namaz in front of Hindus&#039; remark
File image (Source: Twitter)

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad slammed former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis for his controversial statement that opener Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz “in front of Hindus was very special to him".

While cricket fans across both nations have lauded Pakistan's dominant performance against India in their opening T20 World Cup match, former pacer Waqar finding joy in something beyond cricket has left fans unimpressed.

"The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashalla, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very special for me," said Waqar on ARY News.

Notably, the shocking statement didn’t go down well with Venkatesh Prasad, who on Twitter called out Younis for demonstrating his 'Jihadi mindset'. He further called him 'Shameless' by writing, ''Hinduon ke beech me khade hoke namaaz padi, that was very very special for me" - Waqar. Takes jihadi mindset of another level to say this in a sport. What a shameful man.''

Earlier, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and wrote, “For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible.”

Meanwhile, after facing backlash from the cricket fraternity and fans, Waqar on Wednesday (October 27, 2021) apologised for his derogatory remark.

The former Pakistan pacer tendered an apology through his official Twitter account and said it was not intended at all. 

He said, "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake." 

Younis added that sports unites people regardless of race, colour, or religion.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam put on a remarkable show as their team thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to Indian bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings and Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket. It, notably, was the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets and coincidentally, this was also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021Venkatesh PrasadWaqar YounisIndia vs PakistanT20 WC
Next
Story

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson says THIS after losing to Babar Azam’s side in T20 World Cup

Must Watch

PT5M14S

Aryan case to be heard again in Bombay High Court today