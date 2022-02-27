India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SL Live in India

India will take on Sri Lanka in the third T20 and will look to whitewash the series at the picturesque Dharamshala stadium in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday (February 27).

Rohit Sharma-led Team India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series as they defeated the visitors by seven wickets in the second T20I played at the same venue on Saturday.

Chasing 184, the Men in Blue rode on explosive knocks from Shreyas Iyer (74 not out off 44), Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18), and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) to cross the finishing line with 2.5 overs to spare.

With the win, India not only seal the three-match series 2-0 but also extended their winning run in T20I cricket to 11 matches, a streak that began at last year's T20 World Cup.

The hosts will now aim to aim to continue their winning momentum and beat Sri Lanka in the final T20I to whitewash the series.

When and at what time will the 3rd T20 match between India vs Sri Lanka start?

The 3rd T20 between India and Sri Lanka begins on February 27 at 7 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20 match between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 3rd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Which channel will telecast the 3rd T20 match between India vs Sri Lanka in India?

The 3rd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20 match between India vs Sri Lanka in India?

The 3rd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.