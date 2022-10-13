NewsCricket
IND VS WA XI

India vs Western Australia XI (WA XI) Warm-up Match for T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli set to play, When & Where to watch, Live streaming details

After missing the first practice match vs Western Australia XI, former India captain Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul are set to make a comeback for this match along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs Western Australia XI (WA XI) Warm-up Match for T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli set to play, When & Where to watch, Live streaming details

Rohit Sharma’s Team India are set to play their second practice match against Western Australia XI at the WACA Stadium in Perth on Thursday (October 13). India had played their first practice game against the same opposition earlier this week and will then head to Melbourne for their official warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand next week.

India will open their ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. After missing the first practice match, former India captain Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul are set to make a comeback for this match along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya had a poor outing along with Harshal Patel, who needs to pull up his straps before the T20 World Cup 2022. India will be keep to test the form of first-line seamers Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well.

Match details

When is India vs Western Australia XI (WA XI) going to take place?

The practice match between India vs Western Australia XI (WA XI) will take place on Thursday, October 13.

Where will India vs Western Australia XI (WA XI) practice match be held?

The India vs Western Australia XI (WA XI) will be held at WACA Stadium in Perth.

How can I watch Live Streaming of India vs Western Australia XI (WA XI) in India?

The India vs Western Australia XI (WA XI) live streaming is expected to be provided on WACA cricket’s YouTube channel.

India vs Western Australia (WA XI) squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin

Western Australia XI: Ashton Turner(c), Cameron Bancroft(w), D Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Nick Hobson, David Moody

Live Tv

IND vs WA XIT20 World Cup 2022India vs Western Australia XIIND vs WA XI LiveVirat KohliKL RahulRohit Sharma

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra