'India Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023', 1983 Hero Makes Prediction Ahead Of Semi-Finals

Former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani, a pivotal figure in India's 1983 World Cup triumph, has thrown his weight behind the current Indian team, expressing confidence in their ability to clinch the World Cup title. Kirmani, along with South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes, recently traveled together on the Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal to Delhi. Speaking to the media upon their arrival in Delhi, Kirmani lauded India's stellar performances in the tournament, asserting that they have what it takes to emerge victorious. Kirmani said, "India will win the World Cup, they have played very well."

With both India and South Africa securing berths in the tournament's semi-final stage, the stakes are higher than ever. A single defeat in the semi-finals could render all their prior efforts futile. Rhodes expressed his delight at the exceptional individual and team performances that have contributed to making the tournament a resounding success, emphasizing that the competition will only intensify from this point onward.

The World Cup has indeed been a remarkable tournament, impeccably hosted by India. The on-field displays, whether from teams or individual players, have been nothing short of spectacular. As the tournament progresses, the level of competition is set to escalate, raising the stakes for all the participating teams.

Australia has locked in the third spot, while the fourth and final spot remains up for grabs, with New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan vying for the coveted position. India is scheduled to play their last group stage match against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, while South Africa will face off against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Australia is set to play their final group stage game against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

The stage is set for an enthralling conclusion to the group stage, with the semi-final lineup eagerly anticipated. As the tournament progresses, the cricketing world awaits with bated breath to witness which teams will ultimately emerge victorious in the quest for World Cup glory.