India Women Vs Bangladesh Women: Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I Preview

The Indian Women’s cricket team will be looking to clinch the series when they take the field against Bangladesh in the second T20I today. Hosts Bangladesh will have to claim a victory today to keep their chances of winning the T20I series alive. The penultimate fixture of the T20I series is scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The visitors will head into the game having claimed a resounding seven-wicket win in the series opener. Batting first, the hosts could only manage to put up a total of 114 runs.

Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma and Pooja Vastrakar picked up one wicket each for the Indian team. During the run chase, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side reached the target quite comfortably with 22 balls to spare.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a fabulous knock of 54 not out to guide Team India to an emphatic victory. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana also contributed significantly with a crucial innings of 38.

The third and final match of the series between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on July 13. After the completion of the T20Is, the two neighboring countries will be involved in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will take place on July 16.

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Second T20I: Details

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur

Date and Time: July 11, 1:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: Live telecast of the match will not be available in India. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the game on Bangladesh Cricket’s YouTube channel.

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Second T20I: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: K Anjali Sarwani, Meghna Singh, Sultana Khatun

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Second T20I: Probable 11

India Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, K Anjali Sarwani, Meghna Singh

Bangladesh Women: Sobhana Mostary, Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (C and wk), Nahida Akter