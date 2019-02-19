हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Premier League 2019

Indian Premier League 2019: List of Mumbai Indians fixtures announced so far

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians have usually targetted big-money buys during player auctions in the earlier editions of the tournament. However, they suprisingly opted to invest in only low budget acquisitions this time.  

Indian cricketer Barinder Sran was the most expensive addition to the side after being purchased for Rs 3.40 crore.

The franchise further opted to invest in experienced cricketers like Lasith Malinga and Yuvraj Singh, purchasing the duo at their base prices of Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Not only this, the Mumbai Indians also invested in emerging youngsters like Anmolpreet Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal and Rasikh Salam. 

Here is the list of fixtures involving the Rajasthan Royals during the first two weeks of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as announced by the BCCI on Tuesday: 

24th March - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals- 8PM

28th March - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians- 8PM

30th March - Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians- 4PM

3rd April - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings- 8PM

