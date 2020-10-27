Indian Premier League 2020: Gautam Gambhir lambasts Kings XI Punjab player, says ‘it’s hurting the side big time’

Former star Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has criticized Kings XI Punjab even though they have won their past five games on the trot.

Gambhir didn’t shy away from laying it onto KXIP all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who has completely failed to justify his lofty price tag.

“You’ve tried him at no. 3, you have tried him at no. 4. Probably this was the ideal bowling line-up to actually see the best of Maxwell. But he has struggled clearly in this season,” said the former cricketer on ESPNCricinfo.

He further said that Kings XI don’t have the ideal replacement for Maxwell since they spent a huge chunk of money on the Australian. Kings XI had purchased Maxwell for a massive Rs 10.5 crore – one of the costliest buys of the tournament.

“Who do you replace with Glenn Maxwell with? You have spent so much money on him?” questioned Gambhir.

The 39-year-old also questioned Kings XI’s management, opining that no other franchise would have persisted with such a player who is giving nothing in return.

“Had he been with any other franchise, I don’t think he would have been given such a long run. But Kings XI have stuck with him,” He said.

Maxwell has been dismal with the both the bat and the ball so far. He has failed to provided the much needed big hits in the death overs, looking rusty in the middle while also leaking a lot of runs with the ball.

“Probably one of the worst seasons he is having as a player. It is hurting Kings XI big time,” Gambhir concluded.